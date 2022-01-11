Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 229,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

