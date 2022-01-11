Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $52.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 229,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

