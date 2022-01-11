Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN) were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 525,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,025,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$178.69 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50.

Get Arena Minerals alerts:

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.0099 EPS for the current year.

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.