Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $664,147.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.70 or 0.07565612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.52 or 0.99904871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.