Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Argon has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $109,423.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07544965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,694.51 or 1.00137387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,377,193 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.