ARMOR 24-Hour Volume Reaches $61,207.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $8.14 million and $61,207.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00082041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.23 or 0.07421782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,693.90 or 0.99748751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00068065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003117 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

