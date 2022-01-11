Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGTF. upped their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $5.31 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

