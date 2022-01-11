Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $28,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.41.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

