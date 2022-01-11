Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 825,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,201.0 days.

ASBRF opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

