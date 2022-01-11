Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report $19.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $77.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.18 million to $78.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.71 million, with estimates ranging from $84.89 million to $93.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

