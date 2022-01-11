Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,922 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.02% of Assured Guaranty worth $69,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

