AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 714.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AZN stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.