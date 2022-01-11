ATB Capital Reiterates “NA” Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

ATB Capital reaffirmed their na rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$15.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSK. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.11.

PSK opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 33.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$10.14 and a 1 year high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

