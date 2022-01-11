ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million.

ATIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,312,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATIP opened at $2.98 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

