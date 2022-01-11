Atlantic Securities Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Neutral

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,637.90.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,131.17 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,455.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,469.26.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

