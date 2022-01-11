Attila (ATT) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Attila has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $56,948.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Attila has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006201 BTC.

About Attila

Attila is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

