Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.13. 14,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

