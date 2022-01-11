Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $13.75 Average PT from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $31,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

AVAH stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 279,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,000. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

