Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 423,994 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

