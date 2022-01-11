Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 423,994 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.57.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
