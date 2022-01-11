AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $58.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

