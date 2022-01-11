B. Riley Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a report released on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

GPS opened at $17.36 on Monday. GAP has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in GAP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

