Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

