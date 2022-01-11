Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 15.7% in December

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBDO opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

