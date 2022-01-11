Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,678. Bancorp has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $33.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,617,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 321,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

