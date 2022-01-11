Bank of America Lowers Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

MESA opened at $5.55 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 654,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

