Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

