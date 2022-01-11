Bank of The West Acquires 10,191 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

