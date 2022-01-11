Bank of The West Buys Shares of 1,587 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,012,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $545.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $647.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.76 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

