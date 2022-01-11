Bank of The West Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,427,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,780,000 after acquiring an additional 95,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $177.44 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

