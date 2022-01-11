Bank of The West Has $3.03 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Shares of TMUS opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.