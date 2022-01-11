Bank of The West Has $674,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 195.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

