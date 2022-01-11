Bank of The West Lowers Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

