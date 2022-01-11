Bank of The West Purchases Shares of 28,600 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Bank of The West owned 0.88% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 460.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUN opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

