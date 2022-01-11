Bank of The West Sells 1,705 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

