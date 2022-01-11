Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,649 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

