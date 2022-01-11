BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.63. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NYSE:BKU opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

