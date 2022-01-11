Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHB. FMR LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 262,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

BHB opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.