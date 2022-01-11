Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,464 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.80.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $621.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $635.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.