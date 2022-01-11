Barclays PLC Buys 1,058,183 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 292.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $284,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $206.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

