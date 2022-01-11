Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $229,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $169.55 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

