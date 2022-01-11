Barclays PLC Has $163.36 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,899 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 318,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.96% of Akamai Technologies worth $163,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $112.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

