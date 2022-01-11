Barclays PLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of S&P Global worth $304,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $435.39 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

