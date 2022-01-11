Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.82% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $261,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,565.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,565.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,509.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

