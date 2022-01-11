Barclays Trims Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price to $27.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $19.23 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

