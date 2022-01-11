Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Edward P. Grace III Acquires 1,000 Shares

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MCI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
