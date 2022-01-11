Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Edward P. Grace III Acquires 1,000 Shares

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MCI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.