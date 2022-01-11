Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BGH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.