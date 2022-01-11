Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

BARK stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,429,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,028. Bark & Co has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

