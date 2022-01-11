Base Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $506,620.86 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $506,620.86 and $1,148.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00062316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

