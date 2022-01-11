Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

