Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $43,908,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

